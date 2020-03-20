|
|
Donald William Walters
Laingsburg - Donald William Walters, age 85 of Laingsburg, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A private service will be held for the family with burial to follow at Laingsburg Cemetery. The public is invited to Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 E. First North St., Laingsburg, MI 48848 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 to sign the guest book as the family will not be present and there will be no viewing.
Donald was born February 10, 1935 to John and Mary (Phelps) Walters in Laingsburg, MI. He was 1 of 8 children and a lifelong resident of Laingsburg. He married Gayla Faye Birdsley in St. Johns, MI on December 29, 1956. Together they raised two children. Don served his country in the United States Air Force stationed at George Air Force Base in Ca. He loved antique cars and spending time camping with his family. Donald was invested in his community and served on the Laingsburg School Board.
Donald is survived by his two children; Patrick Walters and Patricia Ann (Ken) Cochrane, his 7 grandchildren, his 12 great-grandchildren, his 4 brothers. Don was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 54 years; Gayla, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Memorials are suggested to the Laingsburg Lion Club, 8643 Fenner Road in Laingsburg, MI 48848 or PAWS with a Cause, 4646 S. Division, Wayland, MI 49348 or by visiting pawswithacause.org, or the at .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020