Donavan Hayhoe
Eaton Rapids
- 1936-------------2019
Of Eaton Rapids, MI passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 83. Don was born on January 18, 1936 in Dansville, MI the youngest of nine children born to Lloyd and Corla (Bravender) Hayhoe. He was raised on the family farm in Dansville, MI where he learned the importance of hard work and developed his work ethic. Don attended Dansville Schools before going to work at Motor Wheel and then for Industrial Transport, transporting vehicles for General Motors. He eventually took a job with Jerico working construction for over 20 years. Don and his son, Doug were the owners and operators of Ace Hardware formerly Rapids Lumber Company in Eaton Rapids. Don's love for farming continued throughout his lifetime, he bought a small farm outside of Leslie which he raised livestock and farmed for several years. He enjoyed spending summers in DeTour, MI and winters in San Diego, CA and later in Green Valley, AZ. Don loved staying busy and always needed to have a project to complete. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed making stained glass, restoring cars, fishing and scuba diving.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, great granddaughter, Hannah Harris; siblings, Osmond, Murrynne, Alfred, Helen, Evadene, Bette, Robert and Lloyd Jr.
Surviving are his wife, Dorene (Phillips) Hayhoe; daughter, Jodene (Kim) Ryal; son, Doug (Patsy) Hayhoe; grandchildren, Donavan Douglas (Claire) Hayhoe, Heather (Jason) Harris, Sophie Ryal, Leah Ryal; 7 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and good friend, Dick Smith who always considered Don his "big brother".
A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel. To share memories or leave condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019