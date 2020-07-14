1/1
Donna Barker
1960 - 2020
Donna Barker

Eaton Rapids - Passed away July 13, 2020 at the age of 59. Donna was born in Flint on August 26, 1960, the daughter of Donald and Rose (Dushon) Peters. She retired from Family Fare in 2013 after 15 years of service. Donna loved animals; her cats, Ellie and Gracie, provided companionship and joy. She loved to birdwatch, especially hummingbirds and orioles. The spring birds always made her excited for a new year of camping and outdoor activities.

Donna is survived by her husband, Steven Barker of Eaton Rapids; daughters, Heather (Cody Balfanz) Barker of Lansing and Rachel (Anthony Guizzetti) Barker of Lansing. She is preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister and 2 brothers.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart & Hands, 9220 Kinneville Rd., Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 in memory of Donna. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, Eaton Rapids. To share memories or online condolences please visit, www.millsfuneral.com.




Published in Eaton Rapids Newspaper from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
518 S. Main St.
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-5331
