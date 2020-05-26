Donna Elaine (Pierson) AlbertLansing - Age 92, passed away May 22, 2020. Donna was born on August 19, 1927 to the late Otto and Florence (Rogers) Pierson in Fowlerville, MI. Surviving are her three children, Lynda Paulk of San Bernardino, CA., Allen (Janet) Albert of Charlotte, and Ronald (Jill) Albert of DeWitt; 6 grandchildren, Garrett (Pamela) Albert, Branden (Kim) Albert, Kamara (Nathan) Oliver, Jody Albert, Kevin Albert, and Carole (Walter) Frarey; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; and siblings, Lois Whipple and Roger (Ellie) Pierson. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Laurence "Larry" Albert, her son, Roger Albert, son-in-law, Herman Paulk, and siblings, Bethel Desmond and George Pierson. Donna was a clerical administrator for Farm Bureau Services until her retirement after 25 years of service. She was a talented quilter and a member of the Lansing Quilter Guild for many years. Family members will continue to cherish her beautiful quilt work in memory of Donna. She and Larry enjoyed many years traveling, square dancing, round dancing and clogging.A visitation will be held at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM. A committal service will take place, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joseph Spackman officiating. Memorials may be made to Delta Mills United Methodist Church in memory of Donna.