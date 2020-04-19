Resources
Donna J. Allen

Eaton Rapids - Age 78, passed away unexpectedly on April 18th. She was preceded in death by her husband Wesley Allen in 2005, her parents Edward and Rose O'Neil, Kimberly Allen and great grand-daughter Athena. Surviving children are Kevin ( Lori) Crawley Renee ( Ted ) Shiels. And grandchildren Caitlyn and Brigette Crawley Jeff and Michaela Wilson, Billy Ramey, Amber (Ryan) Landis, Hazen and Zayden Shiels. Also survived by many extended family members dear to our hearts. She enjoyed bowling and was on bowling leagues in the area for many years. Her and Wesley went camping with the family and enjoyed the time with the grandchildren very much. She will be remembered for those daily messages on messenger and those messages will be missed dearly by all who received them. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to Child Abuse of Michigan in memory of Donna and Athena or a Covid-19 charity of ones choice. Graveside Services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery Eaton Rapids, Friday April 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
