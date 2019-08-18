|
Donna J. Pasch (Britten)
formerly St. Johns - Donna J. Pasch (Britten) formerly of St. Johns, MI died peacefully in the arms of her devoted daughter and caregiver Lori Pasch at the age of 86 at her home in San Diego, CA on Aug. 6, 2019.
She was born the daughter of Don & Margaret (Hoover) Britten on Oct. 21, 1932. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School with the "Nifty" class of 1950. She married Frederick E. Pasch on April 8, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 1979. Surviving are one brother Richard J. Britten, Denver, CO two sons Pastor Rodney (Judy) Pasch, Slidell, LA and Darren (Michele) Pasch, Sugar Hill, GA, two daughters Patricia (Anthony) O'Callaghan, Port Chester, NY and Lori Pasch, San Diego, CA. Eight grandchildren Alan (Yonna) Pasch, Andrew (Katy) Pasch, Adam Pasch (Courtney Cantu), Anthony O'Callaghan, Julia (Mark) Wright, Bonnie O'Callaghan, Daniel Pasch and Devin Pasch. Four great-grandchildren, Amsden, Jaidyn, Logan and Austin Shae. Three sisters-in-law Jeanette Page and Ruth Pasch both of St. Johns, MI and Mary Britten, Onondaga, MI. Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. In addition to her husband Fred E. Pasch, Donna was predeceased by her parents Don & Peg Britten, son Randy Pasch, brother Wayne Britten, parents in law Herman & Dorothy Pasch, brother in law Kenneth Page and sister in law Gerry Britten.
Donna was a faithful wife and caring mother to their five children while moving from base to base with her husband who was a career Navy man. She loved being a homemaker and stay at home mom. After her husband died and her children were grown she attended Mesa College in San Diego and became a certified pre-school teacher, a position she held for many years. She was a Christian woman who spent many hours doing the Lord's work and she particularly loved singing in her church choir. Even though she loved her home she enjoyed traveling to visit her extended family. A memorial service will be held on Wed. Aug. 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Riley Township with her son Pastor Rodney Pasch officiating. Memorials may be given to Donna's church Prince of Peace Lutheran Church c/o Lori Pasch, 6452 50th St., San Diego, CA 92120 or a .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019