1/2
Donna Jean Riegel Bernitt
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Jean Riegel Bernitt

Lansing - Donna Jean Riegel Bernitt was born in Ansonia, Ohio to Olon and Mariam Riegel in 1921. She died peacefully in her sleep at Burcham Hills Retirement Community on July 12, 2020.

Donna and her family moved to Monroe, Michigan in 1924 where she graduated from Monroe High School in 1939.

She then attended and graduated with a degree in Home Economics from Michigan Normal College (later Eastern Michigan University) in 1943 and was married that same year to 2nd Lieutenant Richard (Dick) Bernitt, her college sweetheart.

While at Michigan Normal she was instrumental in ensuring equal treatment for an African American fellow student who was being denied the ability obtain a teaching certificate as documented in the article, "A House Undivided: Michigan Normal's Practice House" in the Fall 2016 of Chronicle, the magazine of the Historical Society of Michigan.

She and Dick relocated to East Lansing where Dick found employment with the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety where he later became the director. Donna also worked at MSU as a dietitian at Mason-Abbot dormitory for several years ensuring that "her" students received food made with TLC.

In Lansing, Donna was a dedicated volunteer with Lutheran Women, MSU Faculty Folk, and Sparrow Hospital (on her 92nd birthday she received an award for 60 years of continual volunteering) among other organizations.

Donna was the most ardent MSU fan and from the 1950s on attended every football, basketball and hockey game while she could. She also loved dogs and other furry things, traveling, eating ice cream, and anything that was sparkly. Additionally, she had a love of the San Diego Zoo where you can find the Donna Bernitt bench located on the periphery of the elephant exhibit.

She is survived by her son, Captain Thomas R. Bernitt, USN (Ret) and his wife, Vicki and her brother John, nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. She will be missed by her many friends, young and old. Please honor Donna by donating to a charity or organization of your choice in her name. Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life in Michigan may be held at a later date. Internment will occur in California. Please contact thomasrbernitt@gmail.com for more information. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved