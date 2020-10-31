Donna Jeanne Tirrell
Charlotte - Donna Jeanne (Lovell) Tirrell was born on April 25, 1934 in Lake Odessa, Michigan to Gordon and Margarette Lovell and died at age 86 on October 30, 2020 at home with Don at her side. Donna Jeanne graduated from Vermontville High School in 1952 and went on to Lansing Business Institute. After graduation, she went to work at Oldsmobile as an Executive Secretary until she married Don on November 7, 1954 when she became a farm wife. Over the years, she raised three children and kept their home in order while Don worked the fields. Donna Jeanne was involved in Church Circle at Lawrence Avenue United Methodist Church and for several years was the wedding reception planner, meeting with the brides to help plan their receptions. She was involved with I-Go-You-Go club, Farm Bureau, worked at Smith's Men's Wear, volunteered at Hayes Green Beach Hospital and was Carmel Township Treasurer for 12 years. She and Don enjoyed spending time at Indian River, Michigan, and enjoyed sitting on the dock watching the boats. They enjoyed spending a few weeks in the winter at Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Donna Jeanne was also known to make cookies for the neighborhood kids who played ball in her yard.
Donna Jeanne is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don; children, Vickie (Greg) Shaver of Charlotte, MI, Bill Tirrell of Roscommon, MI and Tom (Deanna) Tirrell of Tulsa, OK. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Jamie (Travis) Reed of LaGrange Park, IL, Dan (Jill) Shaver of Charlotte, Chad (Stacy) Weldon of Grand Ledge, Megghan (Niki) Ravan of Hastings, Don (Caitlin) Tirrell of Eaton Rapids, Alex (Sarah) Tirrell of Tulsa, OK and Maggie Tirrell of Overland Park, KS; 10 great-grandchildren along with cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends Pat and Bub Briggs. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kendall in May, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the family farm in Charlotte with Pastor Jack Conklin officiating. Visitation will be at Pray Funeral Home on Monday, November 2 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., and again on Tuesday, November 3 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Mask, group capacity, and distancing guidelines will be observed. The funeral will be webcast and may be viewed from any computer, smartphone, or mobile device that has internet access. Go to www.prayfuneral.com
, click on Donna's tribute, then click on Photos and Videos from your computer (or Media from your smart phone). Just prior to the beginning of the service, a link will appear on this page to watch the webcast. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Eaton Community Palliative Care or Lawrence Avenue United Methodist Church. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Donna on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com
. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.