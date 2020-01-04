|
Donna June Clarizio
East Lansing - Donna June was born on March 4, 1936, in Minneapolis, MN, to Donald and June Ekdahl. She passed away peacefully at the home she loved surrounded by family and friends on January 2, 2020, at age 83.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Clarizio; her sister, Gail Dietrich (Larry); her brother, Daniel (Sally) Ekdahl; her children, Michael (Lisa) Clarizio, Suzanne (Gerald) Ferguson, Mark (Tracy) Clarizio and Julie (Craig) Clarizio/Johnson; her 11 grandchildren, Keith, Gina, Rose (William), Tessa, Anna, Cara, Lidia, Ava, Jace, Mia, and Rocco; along with beloved nieces.
Donna graduated from Roosevelt High School. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Nursing from Hamline University in Minnesota in 1958. Donna was a natural leader, her accomplishments have been many ranging from a head nurse at Children's Memorial Hospital In Chicago, developing a contagion unit at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, to being a representative on the East Lansing Housing Commission, serving as president of the Mid-Michigan Landlord Association, and as being a board member at her condo association in Florida.
Her greatest joys in life were her family and friends. She celebrated 60 years of marriage to her husband Harvey in August. She established a tradition of taking her grandchildren on a world trip when they turned 12 creating memories that they will cherish forever. The abundance of love she exuded poured on to the countless "extended" family she acquired through the years. Donna was famous for her Italian cooking and she was a loyal Spartan fan.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 549 E. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Diabetes Association or a .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020