Donna L. Mills
Donna L. Mills

Lansing - Age 89, passed away October 28, 2020. She was born July 6, 1931, in Saginaw, to Walter and Helen Streb. Donna graduated from Saginaw Arthur Hill High School and Central Michigan College of Education (CMU). She began her career teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Manchester, Michigan. After spending time as a homemaker for her family, she resumed her teaching career at Harry Hill High School in Lansing. Donna was an avid Spartan fan. She held season football tickets for 60 years and basketball tickets for 32 years. Donna also enjoyed playing bridge at the Delta Township Senior Center. Her memberships include: South Church for over 60 years, as well as membership with P.E.O.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles; and her brother, Jack Streb. Surviving are: daughter, Terri (Paul) Brantley; sons, David (Linda) Mills and Rick Mills.

Her family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel from 12:30 to 2:03 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Church in memory of Donna Mills. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
or

