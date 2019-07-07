|
Donna Lenora Jenks
Owosso - Age 74 of East Lansing, was born on October 23, 1944 in Billings, Montana to Gordon and Irene Trudeau. Her family settled in Lansing, Michigan where she was a graduate of Ressurection High School. She worked as the school secretary at Wilkshire Early Childhood Center in Haslett for 21 years and retired in 1999. Donna was married for 50 years to her beloved husband Wayne Jenks. They lived and raised their family in Williamston for most of their lives. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents, brother Gary Trudeau and brother-in-law Thomas Cooper. Surviving are her children, James (Vicky) Jenks, Michelle (Richard) Jones and Douglas (Kim) Jenks; five grandchildren Brian (Brooke) Jenks, Kevin (Tera) Jenks, Robert Jones, Logan Jenks and Kalea Berry; siblings Diane Trudeau, Rick (Carol) Trudeau, Kelly (Dianna) Trudeau and Patti Trudeau-Cooper; several nieces and nephews, cousins and many other loving family and friends.
Donna passed away on June 29, 2019 at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Owosso, Michigan.
In honor of Donna's request, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. The family is being taken care of by Nelson-House Funeral Homes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com
