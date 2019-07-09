Resources
Lake Placid, FL - Donovan Allen Hanna, 69, of Lake Placid, FL passed away 6/10/2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Sebring, FL. Don, the son of Mary Ann and Ken Hanna, was an AICP certified planner. He retired from both the City of Lansing and Highlands Co., FL, Planning Departments. Don is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Jill Elizabeth Hanna. He is survived by his wife, Marthell (Trach), son, Matthew Hanna, sister, Sue (Hanna) MacTavish, 4 step-children, 6 grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Service to celebrate Don's life will be held July 10th 11am, at Scott Funeral Home Lake Placid. Memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice. For full obituary go to www.scottfuneralservices.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 9, 2019
