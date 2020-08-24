1/1
Dora B. Karr
Dora B. Karr

Holt - Age 92 went home to be with her Lord on August 22, 2020. She was born August 1, 1928 in Lansing to the late Vaughn R. and Gladys Alvara (Colbry) Tanner.

Dora is survived by her children: Ronald (Candace) Karr, Robert Karr, Timothy (Sharon) Karr, and Cindy (Frank) McNamara; 6 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack H. Karr in 1999; brothers Carl Tanner and Russell Tanner; sisters AnnaBelle LaMacchia, and Idella Lary.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff at Ingham County Medical Care Facility for the care and love they gave to our mom and grandma over the past five years.

There will be a graveside service held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Deepdale Memorial Gardens in Lansing. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Ingham County Medical Care Facility. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel






Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
