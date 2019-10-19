Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreene Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreene Mae Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreene Mae Cooper Obituary
Doreene Mae Cooper

Bellevue (formerly of Holt) - Born April 10, 1935 in Elberta, Michigan daughter of the late Arnold Jeffers and Elydia "Pooch" (Coykendall) Bement passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at age 84.

Doreene was a graduate of Holt High School and retired from General Motors where she served as a Supervisor and was active in the U.A.W. Following her retirement from G.M. Doreene moved to Arcadia where she served as head baker at "The Cherry Hut" in Beulah. She also enjoyed traveling, playing BINGO, flower gardening, and working on her High School class reunion committee.

Survivors include her 4 children; Rick Vallance, Denise Alden, Jeff Vallance, and Patricia (James) Cooper; 9 grand-children; 20 great grand-children; 1 great great grand-daughter; brother, Roger (Virginia) Jeffers along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Doreene was preceded in death by her parents; her grandma, Grace Sorenson; brother, Arthur Jeffers, and grand-daughter, Kari Vallance.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday for 1 hour prior to the service.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now