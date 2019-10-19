|
Doreene Mae Cooper
Bellevue (formerly of Holt) - Born April 10, 1935 in Elberta, Michigan daughter of the late Arnold Jeffers and Elydia "Pooch" (Coykendall) Bement passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at age 84.
Doreene was a graduate of Holt High School and retired from General Motors where she served as a Supervisor and was active in the U.A.W. Following her retirement from G.M. Doreene moved to Arcadia where she served as head baker at "The Cherry Hut" in Beulah. She also enjoyed traveling, playing BINGO, flower gardening, and working on her High School class reunion committee.
Survivors include her 4 children; Rick Vallance, Denise Alden, Jeff Vallance, and Patricia (James) Cooper; 9 grand-children; 20 great grand-children; 1 great great grand-daughter; brother, Roger (Virginia) Jeffers along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Doreene was preceded in death by her parents; her grandma, Grace Sorenson; brother, Arthur Jeffers, and grand-daughter, Kari Vallance.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday for 1 hour prior to the service.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019