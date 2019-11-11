|
Doris A. Castillo
Lansing - Passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 in Leslie, MI. A visitation will be held on Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Lansing Chapel, 900 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI. from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 at Apostolic Bible Church, 360 Clement Road, Lansing, MI at 12:00 noon with Pastor Kent Bolinger officiating. Visitation will be from 11-12. To view full obituary and leave on line condolences please visit: www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019