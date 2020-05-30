Doris Clara Rassizi
Lansing - Our beloved wife and mother, went to be with the Lord on May 29th, 2020. She was born on January 9th, 1932 in Kalamazoo. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Martha Jones, and sister Alma Joyce Rombouts.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Benjamin Rassizi; children, Tedd (Kathy) Rassizi, Jill Rassizi, and William Rassizi; brother Ken Jones; sisters, Kathy VanWerden and Jewell Trombley; five grandchildren, Caroline, Rico, Alex, Tony, and Christina; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Christian, Enrico, and Emilio; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doris moved to Lansing at age nine. She graduated from Eastern High School in 1949 and was a proud Quaker. In 1950, she married her sweetheart Benny and the marriage went on for seventy years.
Doris was a social person and had many friends. She always had time to listen and help others. She was a lover of cats (Velvet) and belonged to many clubs and groups. She was devoted to her family and her family meant everything to her.
Our mother showed tremendous courage and strength in the last few years, and fought very hard to stay here. She was always faithful to the Lord and can now rest in the house of the Lord and be at peace.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave in Lansing from 1pm to 3pm. In light of current restrictions, the family requests that all guests wear masks, maintain social distance, and limit their visit to allow all of Doris's friends and family time to pay their respects.
A private family interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Animal Shelter, 7095 W Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
Lansing - Our beloved wife and mother, went to be with the Lord on May 29th, 2020. She was born on January 9th, 1932 in Kalamazoo. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Martha Jones, and sister Alma Joyce Rombouts.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Benjamin Rassizi; children, Tedd (Kathy) Rassizi, Jill Rassizi, and William Rassizi; brother Ken Jones; sisters, Kathy VanWerden and Jewell Trombley; five grandchildren, Caroline, Rico, Alex, Tony, and Christina; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Christian, Enrico, and Emilio; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doris moved to Lansing at age nine. She graduated from Eastern High School in 1949 and was a proud Quaker. In 1950, she married her sweetheart Benny and the marriage went on for seventy years.
Doris was a social person and had many friends. She always had time to listen and help others. She was a lover of cats (Velvet) and belonged to many clubs and groups. She was devoted to her family and her family meant everything to her.
Our mother showed tremendous courage and strength in the last few years, and fought very hard to stay here. She was always faithful to the Lord and can now rest in the house of the Lord and be at peace.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave in Lansing from 1pm to 3pm. In light of current restrictions, the family requests that all guests wear masks, maintain social distance, and limit their visit to allow all of Doris's friends and family time to pay their respects.
A private family interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Animal Shelter, 7095 W Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.