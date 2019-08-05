Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Free Methodist Church
828 N. Washington Ave
Lansing, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Free Methodist Church
828 N. Washington Ave
Lansing, MI
Doris Cole


1928 - 2019
Doris Cole Obituary
Doris Cole

Lansing - Doris Marie Cole, age 91, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019.

Doris was born in Lansing on June 22, 1928 to George and Ada (Walters) Porterfield. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wesley Porterfield; sister-in-law, Doris Porterfield and daughter, Judy Cole. Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harold Cole; daughter, JoAnn (Dan) Isham; sons, Craig (Gloria) Cole, and Curtis (Cheryl) Cole, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Doris was a life-long resident of Lansing. She held many secretarial positions including, most proudly working for the Mackinac Bridge Authority during the building process. Her most beloved role was raising her 4 children and then caring for dozens of foster children.

Funeral service for Doris will take place 11:00 AM Wednesday Aug. 7 at Central Free Methodist Church, 828 N. Washington Ave, Lansing with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive visitors Tuesday Aug. 6 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing.

Memorial contributions in honor of Doris may be made to Central Free Methodist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Cole family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
