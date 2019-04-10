Doris Irene Olsen



East Lansing - Born October 13, 1929 in Lansing, Michigan to Mildred and William Silvey, and died April 8, 2019 at 89-years old. Doris was a graduate of Eastern High School. She married William Olsen in October of 1949 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage until his death in 2017. She was employed by the State of Michigan and the Ingham Intermediate School District.



She loved to sing and was a member of her church's choir and the Sweet Adeline's for many years. She took up golf while in her 40's and became a very respectable player while enjoying the company of her ladies groups at Walnut Hills Country Club.



Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She also loved northern Michigan where she spent a great deal of time with her husband at their home away from home.



She is survived by her children Carol (Dirk) Dockter of Wolverine, MI. Son James of East Lansing. Son Jeffrey (Miriam) of Lansing. Grandchildren Christy (Chris) Taylor of Dansville, Casey and Renee of Lansing, Autumn (Shawn) Wernette, Ashley (Ben) Robert, and great-grandchildren Matthew, Gracie, Lennon, Jonah, Kaden and Kaylee.



The funeral will be held Friday April 12 at 11:00 am with a memorial visitation immediately preceding at Mason Community Church, 1000 E. Columbia, in Mason. Lunch will be provided following the service.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Dementia Society of America. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Mason Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.grbdmason.com.