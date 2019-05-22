|
On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Doris Jean Allen, loving wife, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 92. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends.
Doris was born on July 16, 1926 in Lansing, Michigan to Robert and Ernestine Force. She attended Perry High School and worked as a secretary. On February 23, 1946, she married Lowell Andrew Allen, a marriage that lasted 66 years until his passing in 2012. They raised three daughters, Caryn, Julee and Barb, and one son, Steve.
Doris had a passion for gardening, cooking and dancing with friends. She was active in the First United Methodist Church in Howell, Michigan and the Presbyterian Church in Fountain Hills, Arizona. She maintained two households, one being on a farm in Williamston, Michigan.
Over the last few years, Doris had a wonderful team of caregivers who provided her support and happiness. The family will be forever grateful to these friends who became family in her final years.
We will always remember Doris as a kind, positive and compassionate woman. She will forever be missed and cherished.
Doris is preceded in death by the love of her life, Lowell, her parents, her siblings, Rolland, Robert, Eugene, Jack and Edith.
She is survived by four children, Caryn Morse (Bob Rembo), Julee Shelton (Michael), Steve Allen and Barb Ribble (Bob), eleven grandchildren, Christina Morse Gibson (Jeff), Amanda Morse, Joshua Morse, James Ryan Whelan, Kelly Waltrip (Jason), Jessica Stout (Andrew), Austin Allen (Belinda Fernandez), Orrey Allen (Mariel), Ashton Allen (Lauren), Zach Ribble (Jenny), Allison Ribble and several great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Howell First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with a service following at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be held following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Howell First United Methodist Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 22, 2019