Doris Jean Brickman, Ph.D.



East Lansing - Doris Jean Brickman of East Lansing, born April 29, 1939, died peacefully on June 15, 2019 at the age of 80 in the comfort of in-home hospice. At the time of her passing, she was with her partner of 25 years, Pamela Sisson. In addition to Pamela, Jean is survived by her son, Benton (Chelsea) Richardson and two grand-children, Ryan and Collin; her nephew, Sean (Christine) Cochran and their children, Brandon and Corey; her nephew, Stephen Cochran; her great-nephew, Christopher (Rachel) Cochran; and her chosen family, Audry Gerber and Andrew Gerber. Jean was born in Grand Rapids. She received three degrees from MSU and a second Masters from WMU. While residing for 13 years in Hastings and 30 years in East Lansing, Jean touched numerous lives and was beloved by many. Jean had several vocations, working for Consumers Power in Battle Creek and MSU Cooperative Extension Service in Barry County as a home economist. She first retired from an administrative position at MSU Extension. Jean worked as an adjunct professor for WMU, teaching social work at the Grand Rapids campus. Jean ran a busy clinical social work and counseling practice (her final calling) in East Lansing before finally retiring, when her fight with leukemia made it impossible for her to continue to meet with clients. A service will be held at her church, Edgewood United Church, in East Lansing on July 14, 2019 at 2pm. Anyone who was touched by this amazing woman is invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, Jean asked that donations be made in her name to thefirecrackerfoundation.org.