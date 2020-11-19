Doris Lydia Hildebrandt
Lansing - Doris was born July 9, 1922 in Lansing, MI, and died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at age 98. She was the daughter of the late William G. and Ida S.H. (Seidelberg) Block.
Doris is survived by her son, Tom (Fran) Hildebrandt; three grandchildren, Matthew (Melanie) Hildebrandt, Michael (Jessica Camp) Hildebrandt, and Daniel Hildebrandt; three great-grandchildren, Samara, Elie, and Jacob "Koby" Hildebrandt along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Hildebrandt in 2008, and her three siblings, Edwin Block, Viola Brown, and Evelyn Adams.
Doris was a graduate of Lansing Eastern High School (Class of 1940) and attended Lansing Business College. She worked for many years as a secretary at Oldsmobile and was a longtime member of Emanuel First Lutheran Church in Lansing. She loved animals, the holidays, and spending time with friends and family playing cards and games.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions, in Doris' memory, to the Greater Lansing Food Bank or Michigan Humane Society. www.EstesLeadley.com