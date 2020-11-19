1/1
Doris Lydia Hildebrandt
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Lydia Hildebrandt

Lansing - Doris was born July 9, 1922 in Lansing, MI, and died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at age 98. She was the daughter of the late William G. and Ida S.H. (Seidelberg) Block.

Doris is survived by her son, Tom (Fran) Hildebrandt; three grandchildren, Matthew (Melanie) Hildebrandt, Michael (Jessica Camp) Hildebrandt, and Daniel Hildebrandt; three great-grandchildren, Samara, Elie, and Jacob "Koby" Hildebrandt along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Hildebrandt in 2008, and her three siblings, Edwin Block, Viola Brown, and Evelyn Adams.

Doris was a graduate of Lansing Eastern High School (Class of 1940) and attended Lansing Business College. She worked for many years as a secretary at Oldsmobile and was a longtime member of Emanuel First Lutheran Church in Lansing. She loved animals, the holidays, and spending time with friends and family playing cards and games.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions, in Doris' memory, to the Greater Lansing Food Bank or Michigan Humane Society. www.EstesLeadley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved