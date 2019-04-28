|
|
Doris M. Bosley
DeWitt - Doris M. Bosley, age 97, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at New Life Assisted Living Center, DeWitt, MI.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at Sowle Cemetery, Maple Rapids, MI.
Doris was born in Antrim County, MI on August 5, 1921, the daughter of Raymond Austin and LaVina Irene (Price) Thayer. On January 3, 1942, she married Donald Bosley; he passed away on April 10, 1977.
She is survived by her son Donald and Lynn Bosley of Big Springs, TX; sister June Reynolds of Dewitt, MI. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her best friend Maxine E. Mowan of Lansing, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son in law Sharon and Asa Swallows, sister and brother-in-law Donna and Archie Magsig, brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Jean Thayer.
Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019