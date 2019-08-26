|
Doris M. Orson
St. Johns - Doris M. Orson, age 89, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel. Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Doris was born in Lansing, Michigan on February 3, 1930, the daughter of Leonard J. and Amalia (Kolp) Smith. She graduated from Westphalia High School with the class of 1948. She married Frederick P. Orson on June 21, 1952, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Westphalia. He passed away on November 17, 2004.
Doris worked as an Ad Writer and did Composition work at the St. Johns Reminder for nearly 28 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Kathleen Orson of St. Johns, MI; Marie (Roy) Westendorff, Jr. of Lawrence, MI; Anita Olney of Fowler, MI; son Carl (Vicki) Orson of St. Johns, MI; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; sister Donna Meitler of Grand Ledge, MI; brother Robert (Ellen) Smith of Grand Ledge, MI; and aunt Rose Kolp of Westphalia, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-mother Romilda Smith, and sister SueAnn (Ralph) Leonard of Lansing.
Memorials may be made to or your local humane society. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2019