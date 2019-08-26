Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
St. Johns, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Orson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Orson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Orson Obituary
Doris M. Orson

St. Johns - Doris M. Orson, age 89, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel. Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Doris was born in Lansing, Michigan on February 3, 1930, the daughter of Leonard J. and Amalia (Kolp) Smith. She graduated from Westphalia High School with the class of 1948. She married Frederick P. Orson on June 21, 1952, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Westphalia. He passed away on November 17, 2004.

Doris worked as an Ad Writer and did Composition work at the St. Johns Reminder for nearly 28 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI.

She is survived by 3 daughters: Kathleen Orson of St. Johns, MI; Marie (Roy) Westendorff, Jr. of Lawrence, MI; Anita Olney of Fowler, MI; son Carl (Vicki) Orson of St. Johns, MI; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; sister Donna Meitler of Grand Ledge, MI; brother Robert (Ellen) Smith of Grand Ledge, MI; and aunt Rose Kolp of Westphalia, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-mother Romilda Smith, and sister SueAnn (Ralph) Leonard of Lansing.

Memorials may be made to or your local humane society. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Download Now