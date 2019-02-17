Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Doris Miller
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel at Canterbury-on-the-Lake
5601 Hatchery Road
Waterford, MI
Waterford - Doris Mae (Spear) Miller, of Waterford; formerly of Canadian Lakes, East Lansing and Bridgeport; passed away peacefully January 29, 2019; age 87. Preceded in death by her husband James P. Miller "Jim" and her sister Joyce Dixon. Loving mother of Daniel (Patricia) Miller and Theresa (Barry) Gray; Proud grandmother of James (Michelle) Miller, Joseph Miller and Kathleen Szichak; Great grandmother of Cameron Gray, Olivia and Trent Miller. Sister of Gary (Dorothy) Spear, Robert (Beverly) Spear and David (Laney) Spear. Doris enjoyed traveling worldwide with her husband, Jim. She loved music; sang in choruses and choirs, played organ and piano. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed volunteering for service activities. She was proud of her work as an instructor/counselor in the school of Medical Technology at MSU from which she retired as Assistant to the Director. Doris and Jim were charter members of New Hope United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Chapel at Canterbury-on-the-Lake, 5601 Hatchery Road, Waterford, MI 48329. Memorials may be made to Mecosta Youth & Family Center or . Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
