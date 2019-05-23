Dorotha "Dotty" Caroline Pratt



Williamston - Dotty was born July 28, 1936 in Shepard, Michigan to the late Paul and Louise (Siefker) Chaney. She was our "Honeybabe". Her priority, first and foremost, was her family. Her grandbabies and great-grandbabies always came first. Nothing brought her greater joy and happiness than spending time with them. She took great pride in her beautiful flowers, and meticulous lawn. Honeybabe enjoyed traveling with her late husband Tom "Greene" Pratt, our Bumpa; especially to Florida, Paradise Michigan and Mackinac Island. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Louise Chaney, husband Tom, son-in-law, David Palazzolo, brothers, Gordon, Kendal (Lynn), and Denny (Jo) Chaney. Left to cherish her in memory are her children Christopher (Mary) Pratt and family, Jeff, Katonia, Frank and children Lilly and Katelynn; son Tom Pratt and fiancé Tammy and family, Tommy and Sylvia Pratt and children Tommy and Grace Lynn; Aimee and Jay Hobbins and children Madelyn, Eloise, Levon and Jude; Caroline Pratt and Cory and children Josiah and Coryel; daughter Lori Palazzolo and family son Matthew (Tracy) Palazzolo and children Caiden, Casmir; daughter Anne Palazzolo (Kevin), and children Ruby and Rosie; daughter, Mary (Juan) Mundaca and son Micah; daughter Collette (Bob) Palazzolo and family, Andrew, Christopher (Elise) and son Gasper Palazzolo, Angie (Scott) Fisher and children Vinny, Anthony, Max, Abel, Sophia and Foina; son Joe Palazzolo and son Michael; daughter Sarah Pratt-Spangler (Thomas) and family Emily Holder and children, Nolan and Raelyn, Jennafer (Travis) Bazzani and children, Teegan and Lexi, Jessica (Don) Spires and children, Kylie and Ryker; son John (Calise) Pratt and family, Molly (Alex) Hauenstein and children Danica Green, Alexa Green, Cooper Hauenstein and baby due Christmas!!! Johnny Pratt, and Collette Pratt and Matt House, and "adopted" children Gary and Rene' Ungst and daughter Sarah. She is also survived by siblings, Lynda (Jim) Nelson, Martin Chaney, RuthAnn (Joe) Strahan, brother James (Debby) Chaney and sister-in-law, Marge Chaney, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 24, 11 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 157 High Street, Williamston, MI with Rev. Mark Rutherford presiding. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lansing. The family will receive friends Thursday evening 5-8 p.m. at the church, and one hour prior to the service. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Dotty to St. Mary Catholic Church, the , or . Being soft and strong with unshakable faith is a combination very few have ever mastered. Our Honeybabe did…



