Haslett - Dorothy Bernice Karpenske Seeley, age 97, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away March 9, 2019. She was born in Turtle Lake, WI and grew up in Amery, WI. She was the daughter of Andrew and Pauline Karpenske, the 13th out of 15 children. Dorothy lived a full, caring life devoted to her family, friends and church. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and St. Catherine's Guild. She was awarded a business degree from Bartley Business School in Superior, WI and worked as a secretary at the Civil Service Commission in Washington, DC and at the Veteran's Administration in Minneapolis, MN. She married Raymond Seeley on November 27, 1948. They loved to travel, visiting most of the United States, Hawaii and Canada. She especially loved attending her Amery High School class reunions. She had 4 children, Raymond, Jr. (Janet), Karen (Ed) Grab, Kathleen Byrnes and John Seeley, 1 granddaughter Valerie (Mark) Keach and one great-grandson Emerson Keach. Her husband Raymond and son Raymond, Jr. preceded her in death.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the chapel at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish at 955 Alton Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 with Fr. Gary Koenigskneckt officiating. The Rite of Committal will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 14378 Webster Rd, Bath Twp, MI 48808. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823 from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2017 with Rosary at 7 p.m.