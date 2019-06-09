|
Dorothy Boone
Lansing - Dorothy Jean Boone, age 70, died Sunday, June 2, in Detroit, Michigan.
Survivors include her brother, Robert (Martha) Byington, Hastings, husband, Ernie Boone, and four children: Ernie II (Brandi), Omari (Stephanie), Adia, all of Lansing, and Chad (Nikki) Fort Worth; and 15 grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Friday, June 14, at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity A.M.E. Church, 3500 W. Holmes Rd. The family will receive friends from 3-4 prior to the service.
To view the full obituary, please visit www.rileyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019