Dorothy C. Howell
Holt - Dorothy C. Howell, 94 of Holt went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 4, 2019. Her family was touched by her love, joy, beautiful smile and feisty spirit. She married the love of her life, Addison Howell in New York City in 1946 after graduating from Bellevue Nursing School. She worked as an RN in Elmont, NY for many years. Addison and Dotty retired to the hills of North Carolina and spent many years golfing, bowling, participating in church activities and enjoying the beauty of nature. She never lost her love of flowers and she planted them in every corner of her yard. The City Limits bowling team was also one of her favorite activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband Addison Howell and her son Richard Howell. Left to cherish her memory is her son, David (Janie) Howell and daughter, Lynda Arnold. Her grandchildren, Daniel Arnold, Jason (Mayara) Arnold, Kristin Arnold, Stephen (Lauren) Howell, Elizabeth (Eric) Foos and Alex (Christina) Howell will also greatly miss her. She leaves 4 very special great-grandchildren.
Her Memorial Service will be held on August 17th at 11 am at Trinity Church on Dunckel Rd. Visitation will be at 10 am. Memorials in Dorothy's name can be made to Trinity Church or the City Outreach Ministry.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019