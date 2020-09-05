Dorothy E. Wakley
Lansing - Dorothy was born November 11, 1925, the daughter of Peter and Amelia Pohl and passed away September 5, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Pung, and by her children Brenda (Michael) Dague, Sharon Siebert, Gary (Myrna) Wakley, William (Kelly Gilbert) Wakley, by her grandchildren, Teresa (Scott) Schuler, Ryan Siebert, Hannah (John) Rethamel, Ashlie (Shaun) VanAgtmael, Tabbert (Chelsea) Wakley, Cameron (Lindsay Reed) Wakley, Peter Wakley, Ciara Wakley, and by her great-grandchildren, Logan Schuler, Owen Wakley, Hayden Rethamel, Elleigh Wakley, Natalie VanAgtmael. Devoted to her children and their families. Member of St Therese Church, Sacred Heart Circle Bereavement Group, Putter's Golf League, State Bridge Club, St. Lawrence Gift Shop. Enjoyed golf, swimming, dancing, bridge, and all card games -always ready to substitute or help. Visitation at Tiffany Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Visitation at St. Therese Church Parish, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing, at 10:00 am, mass at 11:00 am, (Masks and social distancing required) with Fr. John Fain presiding. Rite of Committal at Wacousta Cemetery. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com