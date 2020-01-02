|
|
Mrs. Dorothy Elaine (née Keeler) Markle
Ellijay, GA - Mrs. Dorothy Elaine (née Keeler) Markle, age 85, of Ellijay, GA, formerly of Eaton Rapids and Mecosta, MI passed on Friday, December 27, 2019. Mrs. Markle was born on February 26, 1934 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan to her late parents, Ford Benjamin Keeler and Millie Latoska (née Beeler) Keeler. She was the matriarch of a large and adoring family to whom she devoted her life. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, James and Clarabell Maxey, grandson, Jack Mason Mead, and son-in-law, Jack Francis Mead. Mrs. Markle is survived by her husband of 64 years, Roger Lee Markle of Ellijay, GA; son and daughter -in-law, Gary and Gail Markle of Ellijay, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Ken and Lynnette Markle of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter, Gayle Markle Mead of Wauconda, IL; and son, Robert Markle of Wauconda, IL; seven grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Mrs. Markle was an avid bridge player and spent countless hours serving her community through organizations such as Gods Helping Hands. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3rd, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Fireplace Room in the Coosawattee River Resort POA Building (Lower Level) at 635 Beaver Lake Drive, Ellijay, GA 30540. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to a charity of your choosing is encouraged. Online condolences mat be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel, Ellijay, GA in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020