Dorothy Jacqueline Preadmore
1926 - 2020
Dorothy Jacqueline Preadmore

Mason, MI - Jackie Preadmore, 94, died peacefully after a short illness on September 26, 2020 with her daughter and son at her bedside.

She was born on August 20, 1926 in White Church, Missouri to Edwin and Dorothy Keen. After moving to Lansing, MI she met and married a newly discharged United States Marine named Kenneth Preadmore in 1949, who went on to become the Sheriff of Ingham County. Beginning in 1961 Jackie was a jail matron responsible for female inmates at the Ingham County Sheriff's Department and retired in 1981.

Known for a love of antiques, fashion and not one to shy away from conversation, she was a genuine lady.

Jackie is survived by her daughter Kathy and son Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and son Mark Preadmore.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will occur in the future when appropriate.

The family would like to thank the staff of McLaren-Lansing Emergency Dept and especially the nursing staff on the 4th floor for the personal level of care Jackie received.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
5176762447
