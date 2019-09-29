|
Dorothy Jeanette Hitchcock
Webberville - Dorothy Jeanette Hitchcock, age 79, of Webberville, Michigan passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Dorothy was born in Mason, Michigan on November 18, 1939.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Clinton and Gladys (Fulton) Dunsmore, son Tyrone Hitchcock, Allen's parents Lyman and Charlotte Hitchcock, sisters-in-law Sharon Hitchcock and Birdie Hitchcock, and brothers-in-law Scott Hitchcock and Wayne Hull.
Left to cherish Dorothy in memory are her loving husband of 62 years Allen Hitchcock, children Brian (Jennifer) Hitchcock, Brad (Lori) Hitchcock, adopted son Bo (Elien) Trout, grandchildren Rick (Jennifer) Hitchcock, Jordan (Amanda) Hitchcock, Ryan (Caitlin) Hitchcock, Brad Jr (Jessica) Hitchcock, Brennen Hitchcock, Lynsey Hitchcock, step-grandchildren Colton and Logan, twelve great-grandchildren, twenty-four nieces and nephews, sister Barb (Ed) Dunsmore Deforest, brothers-in-law Barry Hitchcock, Steve Hitchcock, Craig (Sharon) Hitchcock, Mark (Mary) Hitchcock, and sisters-in-laws Karen Hitchcock, Cheri Hitchcock, and Ed (Cindy Hitchcock) Dunkel.
If you knew Dorothy you knew how much she loved her dog Muffy, and she loved to send Christmas and Birthday cards. She never missed your Birthday, and you could count on her cooking and baking your favorite cake and food for your Birthday. She was the most loving, and caring person you would ever meet, and always chose to see the good in everyone. She was the matriarch of our family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. For many years Allen and Dorothy owned and operated A&D Hitchcock Trucking company out of Webberville, Michigan. Dorothy's sharp mind for business earned her the opportunity to help operate the business part while Allen drove the truck and ran the logistics.
Please join her family for visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 East Middle Street, Williamston, Michigan. Additional visitation, Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11 to 3 PM and from 5 to 8 PM, also at the funeral home, and one-hour prior to the service at the church.
The funeral service will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11 AM at Family Life Wesleyan Church, 3720 Rowley Road, Williamston. Officiating the service is Pastor Doug Bradshaw.
Interment in Dennis Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com for the Hitchcock family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019