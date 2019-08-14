|
|
Dorothy Joan (Worden) Marsh
- - Dorothy Joan (Worden) Marsh was born in Butte, Montana to Dr. Donald King Worden and Jean Darnell (Moore) Worden on January 14, 1926. After a few years, they moved to Lewiston, Idaho where she grew up. Dorothy's siblings were Donald Worden, Jr., Judy Worden, and John Worden. After high school, she attended Washington State University where she met her future husband, Graham Barrett Marsh. After they were married, he became an FBI agent and was posted first to Denver, Colorado, then to Indianapolis, Indiana. Then Graham left the FBI, attended seminary, and became a minister. He led congregations in Rushville, then Lafayette, then Rochester, Indiana. During these years, Dorothy spent her time as a housewife and mother. In 1968, Graham left the ministry to pursue a business opportunity in Kalamazoo, Michigan. After a few years Graham and Dorothy decided to divorce. Dorothy then attended Western Michigan University where she received a Bachelor's degree in Social Work. After graduation, she worked for the Association for Retarded Citizens in Kalamazoo. Then she moved to Lansing where she worked for the Association for Retarded Citizens Michigan. She continued to work there until her retirement. She is survived by three children, Carolynn Darnell Marsh, Kevin King Marsh and Paul Barrett Marsh. A fourth child, Elizabeth Joan Marsh, is deceased. Dorothy was 93 years old. A memorial service for her will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in downtown Lansing on Tuesday, August 27 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mother Teresa House in Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019