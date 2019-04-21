|
Dorothy L. (Carpenter) Wood
Lansing - Dorothy Louise (Carpenter) Wood passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at McLaren Greater Lansing, and is now "strollin'" with her beloved husband, Al. A strong and vibrant woman, it took a very serious bout of double pneumonia to best her. Dorothy was born on June 25, 1923 in Ellsworth, Michigan to Orris and Mary Carpenter. She was a wonderful seamstress and a retiree of the Lansing Public School District, where she spent her last working years as secretary at Post Oak Elementary School. In her retirement, she and Al spent many winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and she continued to do so even after he died in 2013. She enjoyed the warm weather and the many friends she made there.
Dorothy's greatest joy was her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her children: Esther (Rick) Reagan of Lansing, Roger (Kris) Wood of DeWitt, and Sharon (Audie) Layton of Decatur, Alabama; her much-loved grandchildren: Jarrod (Jayne) Wood, Erin (Nick) Vettraino, and Heather Colley; and her seven great-grandsons: Cole, Ethan, Camden, Lucas, Logan, Alexander, and Felix, who affectionately called her "GiGi". She is also survived by her two sisters, Marian Hevel and Helen Wheeler.
In addition to her much-loved husband of 58 years, Al, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her daughter Jacklyn, her brother and his wife, Robert and Sally Carpenter, her brothers-in-law, Norman Hevel, Leroy Wheeler, James Pentoney and Ward Wood and her sister in-law, Doreen Pentoney.
There will not be a funeral service at this time. A celebration of Dorothy's life will occur in June. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Dorothy's memory to the . The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the staff on 4 CHI at McLaren Greater Lansing, especially Ashley and Brittly, for their loving care of Dorothy during the last weeks of her life. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019