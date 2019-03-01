|
|
Dorothy Leona O'Connell
Carson City - Dorothy Leona O'Connell, age 92, of Carson City went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born March 12, 1926, in Pewamo, and is the last surviving child of Arnold and Irene (Lay) Fedewa. On June 4, 1947, she married Thomas O'Connell.
Dorothy was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carson City and the Altar Society. She volunteered with the Carson City Hospital for 37 years. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, playing cards, and games. For many years she and Tom wintered in Arizona and enjoyed traveling.
Dorothy's greatest joy in life was her family. She was a hard worker all her life and was an excellent cook, housekeeper and the ultimate all American Mom.
Dorothy is survived by three children, Dianne (Nick) Iarossi of Slingerlands, New York, Dennis (Jan) O'Connell of Grand Rapids, Bill (Pat) O'Connell of Horton; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tom in 2008, a son, James O'Connell in 2000, and her seven siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carson City with Fr. Doug Osborn officiating. Interment will be held in Maryknoll Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4-8pm at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City with a rosary to begin at 7:30 pm and Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10am until the time of services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Hospice of Michigan
To view Dorothy's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit, www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 1, 2019