Dorothy Louise Womboldt Bancroft
Grand Ledge - Dorothy Louise Bancroft, age 79, of Grand Ledge, Michigan passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Dorothy was born March 1, 1941 to Leonard and Lois (Palmer) Womboldt. She loved camping and caring for her special dog, Amber. She worked as a nurse for 20 years for Internal Medicine Associates, 7 years at St. Lawrence Hospital, and 10 years with Dr. Elizabeth Hutchinson. Dorothy was former President of Laingsburg United Methodist Women and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Jerry L. Bancroft; son, Scott Allen (Pam) Bancroft; daughter, Julie Kay (Jon) Jordan; grandchildren, Ashley (Tony) Voisenet, Erin (Andy) Kowatch, Hannah (Brad) Underhill, Isaiah (Alisha) Bancroft, Caleb Bancroft, Casey Brassington, Ray (Casey Jo) Brassington, and Alyssa Jordan; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Carter, and Dillon Voisenet, Reagan, Quinn, Stella, and Gideon Kowatch, Kaden, Brighton, Nolan, and Avery Wright, Brooklyn, Grayson, and R.J. Brassington, Vivian and Emberlee Underhill, and Waverly Bancroft; brothers, Jack (Connie), Ron (Lori), Don, and Ivan; sisters, Jeanette and Bonnie (Hal). She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Connie.
The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel from 6-8pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Memorial contributions are suggested to Capital Area Humane Society or Robinwood Landing Memory Care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com