1/1
Dorothy Louise Womboldt Bancroft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Louise Womboldt Bancroft

Grand Ledge - Dorothy Louise Bancroft, age 79, of Grand Ledge, Michigan passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Dorothy was born March 1, 1941 to Leonard and Lois (Palmer) Womboldt. She loved camping and caring for her special dog, Amber. She worked as a nurse for 20 years for Internal Medicine Associates, 7 years at St. Lawrence Hospital, and 10 years with Dr. Elizabeth Hutchinson. Dorothy was former President of Laingsburg United Methodist Women and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Jerry L. Bancroft; son, Scott Allen (Pam) Bancroft; daughter, Julie Kay (Jon) Jordan; grandchildren, Ashley (Tony) Voisenet, Erin (Andy) Kowatch, Hannah (Brad) Underhill, Isaiah (Alisha) Bancroft, Caleb Bancroft, Casey Brassington, Ray (Casey Jo) Brassington, and Alyssa Jordan; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Carter, and Dillon Voisenet, Reagan, Quinn, Stella, and Gideon Kowatch, Kaden, Brighton, Nolan, and Avery Wright, Brooklyn, Grayson, and R.J. Brassington, Vivian and Emberlee Underhill, and Waverly Bancroft; brothers, Jack (Connie), Ron (Lori), Don, and Ivan; sisters, Jeanette and Bonnie (Hal). She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Connie.

The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel from 6-8pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Memorial contributions are suggested to Capital Area Humane Society or Robinwood Landing Memory Care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved