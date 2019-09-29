Services
Dorothy M. Loewenstein


1926 - 2019
Dorothy M. Loewenstein Obituary
Dorothy M. Loewenstein

Grand Ledge - According to her wishes, private funeral services were held for Dorothy M. Loewenstein on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born April 9, 1926, in South Bend, IN, she died peacefully on September 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Daughter of Joseph and Mary Bierwagen of Owosso, MI, she was predeceased by her parents, sister, Patricia (William) Marrah and brother, Joseph (Frances) Bierwagen, and her husband of almost 50 years, William F. Loewenstein II. Surviving are their four children, William F. III of Hawaii, Linda L. (Rena Harold) of Minnesota, Robert J. of Lansing, and Mary Ann (Thomas) Kessler of Lansing, and her brother, Robert (Sandra) Bierwagen, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends, especially lifelong friend, Felicitas White, and special friends and family in Minneapolis. Dorothy (Dee) was proud to work for and retire from the State of Michigan Attorney General's office, Department of Consumer Protection. Donations can be sent to St. Michael Parish, 345 Edwards St., Grand Ledge, MI 48837.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
