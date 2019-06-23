Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Tomlinson


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy M. Tomlinson Obituary
Dorothy M. Tomlinson

Mason - Formerly of Marion, born August 22, 1925 to Eugene and Lila (Holden) Burgess, Dorothy passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William "Bill" Tomlinson, sons Roger and Ronald Tomlinson, and sister, Lela Parr.

She is survived by her sons Richard (Sharon) and Robert (Sara); eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces Roxie Allen and Tina Shear.

A Celebration of the lives of Dorothy and Lela will be held jointly on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave. in East Lansing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Share memories at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now