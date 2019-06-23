|
|
Dorothy M. Tomlinson
Mason - Formerly of Marion, born August 22, 1925 to Eugene and Lila (Holden) Burgess, Dorothy passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William "Bill" Tomlinson, sons Roger and Ronald Tomlinson, and sister, Lela Parr.
She is survived by her sons Richard (Sharon) and Robert (Sara); eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces Roxie Allen and Tina Shear.
A Celebration of the lives of Dorothy and Lela will be held jointly on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave. in East Lansing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019