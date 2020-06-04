Dorothy Mae Salter
St. Johns - Dorothy Mae Salter, age 94, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., with her nephew, Pastor Darwin Lee Whitman officiating. Burial will take place at Union Home Cemetery, Clinton County, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born in St. Johns, MI on December 21, 1925, the daughter of James M. and Emma A. (Stead) Pratt. She graduated from St. Johns High School. Dorothy married Rolla Marshal Salter on December 24, 1945 in St. Johns.
Dorothy moved to Six Lakes, MI from St. Johns in 1977, where she and her husband enjoyed fishing, playing cards, bird watching, and feeding ducks and geese. They loved visiting with their family, friends and neighbors. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren brought her joy and happiness, she loved seeing them and giving them goodies. She was a past member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #4113 in St. Johns.
She is survived by her daughters: Kathleen Salter, Debra Barrett; 4 grandchildren: Tina and Kurt Ziegler, Teresa Rositas, Lynsey Smith, Bean and Amy Barrett; 9 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; and sister in law Reva Vestal. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years Rolla, daughter Dianna Lynn Salter, brothers: Kenneth, Don, Earl and Robert Pratt, sister Ruth Roof and son in law Jeff Barrett.
Memorials may be made to Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor Activities Department. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 4 to Jun. 14, 2020.