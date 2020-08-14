1/1
Dorothy May Kill
{ "" }
Dorothy May Kill

Lansing - Dorothy May Kill, 96, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born July 20, 1924 in Lansing, Michigan to David and Melba (Gilby) Dixon. Dorothy attended Michigan State College and was awarded a degree from Michigan State University. She had a long career as Office Manager for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local 388 (now Local 333).

She was incredibly talented. Dorothy made gorgeous wedding cakes and sewed beautiful custom attire from patterns she created herself. She also knit and crocheted afghans and clothing, designing extremely beautiful, detailed, and creative pieces which we still treasure today. She loved crossword puzzles, and later in life, she adored "bling".

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, David "Bud" Dixon, Merrill Dixon, Albert Dixon, and Nancy Dixon.

Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Dorothy "Dottie" (Gary) Smalley; her granddaughters, Amy (Douglas) Mumby and Dorothy "Dolly" (Lynn) Markle; her grandchildren, Christen (Mitchell Martin) Koets, Rembrandt Mumby, Jacob Markle, Caleb Markle, and Michelangelo Mumby; her great-great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Hazel; her nephew, David (Karen) Dixon; and his family, Sara Dixon and Kaley (Ryan) Schroeder, Ellery and Donovan.

In light of current COVID restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Dorothy's church, St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W Randolph St, Lansing, MI 48906.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
