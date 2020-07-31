Dorothy McMeekin
East Lansing - Dorothy "Dot" McMeekin was a modest, kind, gentle person with a quiet strength and the sort of fortitude one needed to succeed in the years before women were accepted in the sciences. Dorothy was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 24, 1932 to Vera Sarah Crockatt and Thomas Leroy McMeekin, a noted inventor and Harvard research chemist who developed a protocol for isolating insulin. Dorothy graduated from Wilson College in Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Chemistry in 1953. After receiving her Master's degree in Botany from Wellesley College in 1955, she went on to receive her PhD in Plant Pathology, Physiology and Bacteriology from Cornell University in 1959. Sixty years ago when Dorothy McMeekin began a career in the sciences, there were few women in her field. After teaching at Upsala College from 1959 to 1964 and Bowling Green State University from 1964-1966, that fall she put her roots down at Michigan State University with an academic appointment in the General Education Department of the College of Natural Science from 1966 to 1990 and then in the Botany and Plant Pathology department from 1990 until her retirement in 1997 as Professor Emerita. Our dear and beloved Dorothy passed away in East Lansing at the age of 88 on June 26, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth McMeekin-Lewis; brother, Thomas C. McMeekin, Sr.; a niece, Barbara L. Suchanec; nephews, Bruce A. Lewis, Bryan A. Lewis, and Thomas C. McMeekin Jr. as well as four godchildren, a host of devoted friends and many former students. A real pioneer in so many ways, Dr. Dorothy McMeekin was ahead of her time, and remains so, with her rare combination of work in science and the arts. Her book Diego Rivera: Science and Creativity in the Detroit Murals focuses on the scientific symbolism in these visionary murals painted in the early 1930s. Dorothy knew and understood the importance of the "local," and the environment, long before it was widely appreciated, writing on the "local ecology" of our own Red Cedar area. She published original research on fungi in journals including Mycologia, Plant Growth Regulation, Mycology, Phytopathology and The Plant Disease Reporter as well as a number of laboratory manuals, including "Ecology, Diversity, and Evolution" and "Approaching the Environment." Dr. McMeekin served on the board of directors for the Michigan Botanical Club and was a member of the American Phytopathological Society, the Mycological Society of America, the Society for Economic Botany, the Michigan Women's Studies Association, Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi. In the tradition of Liberty Hyde Bailey, a noted Michigan naturalist, Dorothy McMeekin was a true citizen of her community with a life-long dedication to the human, plant and animal landscapes around us. She cared deeply about her family, her friends and the young people who were lucky enough to pass through her classes. Memories and condolences may be shared with family and friends at the Gorsline Runciman website: www.greastlansing.com
. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 2 pm in the Memorial Garden at University United Methodist Church. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Those desiring may make donations to the Greater Lansing Food Bank or to a charity of one's choice
.