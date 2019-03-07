|
Dorothy Pullen
Lansing - Dorothy Mae Pullen, age 88, died on February 28, 2019.
Dorothy is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Willmon Pullen, Sr.; children, Donald Ray, Shirley Ann (Jerome) Alston, Wanda Lee Morrissette, Cathy Marie and Denise Lynette Pullen; one sister; and six brothers.
Dorothy is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, Willmon Terence and Annette Pullen of Lansing; grandsons, Hollis (Anna) Morrissette, II of Lansing and André Morrissette of Orlando, FL; great grandson, Hollis Morrissette, III of Los Angeles, CA; two brothers; and three sisters.
Dorothy will lie in repose Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12-6 pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph St. Lansing, MI 48933. Service for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 11:30 am at Friendship House of Prayer Baptist Church, 4301 S. Waverly Rd, Lansing, MI 48910, with Pastor David Ford officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to service.
The family thanks the medical teams at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital and ICU Dept., and staff at Regency at Lansing West Rehabilitation Facility for their excellent and compassionate care.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 7, 2019