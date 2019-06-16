|
Dorothy Wood
Lansing - Dorothy Louise (Carpenter) Wood, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at McLaren Greater Lansing, and is now "strollin'" with her beloved husband, Al. A strong and vibrant woman, it took a very serious bout of double pneumonia to best her. She was a wonderful seamstress and a retiree of the Lansing Public School District, where she spent her last working years as secretary at Post Oak Elementary School. In her retirement, she and Al spent many winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and she continued to do so even after he died in 2013. She enjoyed the warm weather and the many friends she made there.
Dorothy's greatest joy was her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her children: Esther (Rick) Reagan of Lansing, Roger (Kris) Wood of DeWitt, and Sharon Layton of Decatur, Alabama; her much-loved grandchildren: Jarrod (Jayne) Wood, Erin (Nick) Vettraino, and Heather Colley; and her seven great-grandsons: Cole, Ethan, Camden, Lucas, Logan, Alexander, and Felix, who affectionately called her "GiGi". She is also survived by her two sisters, Marian Hevel and Helen Wheeler.
In addition to her much-loved husband of 58 years, Al, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her daughter Jacklyn, her brother and his wife, Robert and Sally Carpenter, her brothers-in-law, Norman Hevel, Leroy Wheeler, James Pentoney and Ward Wood and her sister in-law, Doreen Pentoney.
Please join us in a celebration of Dorothy's life on June 23, 2019 at 4:00 pm, at Mount Hope United Methodist Church, 501 East Mount Hope Avenue, in Lansing. A light meal, provided by the United Methodist Women, will follow.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019