Dottie Mae Andersen
Venice, FL - Dottie Mae Andersen, age 99, of Venice, Florida passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1920 in Bryan, Ohio to Harold Don Kensinger and Cora Bell (Jesse) Kensinger. Dottie graduated from Michigan State University with a master's degree and graduated from Hillside College in Michigan where she earned her bachelor's and master's degree. She was a first-grade teacher with the Holt Public School System in Holt, Michigan for 36 years. After her retirement in 1980 she moved to Venice, Florida. Dottie was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Venice, Sigma Alfa Iota and Delta Kappa Gamma. Dottie is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Neill Andersen and a sister, Frances Hoffman. There are no services planned at this time and she will be placed in the Trinity Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden along with her son. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.