Dottie Mae Andersen
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dottie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dottie Mae Andersen

Venice, FL - Dottie Mae Andersen, age 99, of Venice, Florida passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1920 in Bryan, Ohio to Harold Don Kensinger and Cora Bell (Jesse) Kensinger. Dottie graduated from Michigan State University with a master's degree and graduated from Hillside College in Michigan where she earned her bachelor's and master's degree. She was a first-grade teacher with the Holt Public School System in Holt, Michigan for 36 years. After her retirement in 1980 she moved to Venice, Florida. Dottie was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Venice, Sigma Alfa Iota and Delta Kappa Gamma. Dottie is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Neill Andersen and a sister, Frances Hoffman. There are no services planned at this time and she will be placed in the Trinity Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden along with her son. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved