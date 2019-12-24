Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Douglas C. Weir Obituary
Douglas C. Weir

St. Johns - Douglas C. Weir died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born January 1, 1939 in St. Johns, MI the son of Stanley and Fannie (Conn) Weir. He was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1956 and continued his education at MSU earning his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. He continued his education in California for a short time and returned to Michigan where he became a member of the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers a profession he worked in for over 50 years. During his working career he had his own company Engineering Design Inc.; starting in 1973 to 1998 and thereafter he continued to work as Weir Engineering at home. Doug did engineering work for the City of St. Johns and several other municipalities. Doug was an Army veteran and enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors and was involved in square dancing in both St. Johns and DeWitt for over 35 years. More recently he was instrumental in providing his expertise in the restoration of the railroad cars on display at the Clinton Northern Railroad in St. Johns. On February 3, 1965 he married Marcia Grinnell and she survives him. Also surviving are two daughters, April Lovaas of DeWitt and Deb (Scott) Redman of St. Johns; four grandchildren, Zachary and Jennifer Barks and Nicholas and Emily Redman; one brother-in-law, Roger Grinnell of NV and one sister-in-law, Donna Sawyer of CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Marcia Davis and a son-in-law, Douglas Lovaas. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Judy Hazle officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 4-7 PM on Thursday, December 26 at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Clinton Northern Railroad or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019
