Douglas G. "Doug" Crawford
Grand Ledge - Douglas G. "Doug" Crawford, Grand Ledge, age 57, passed away peacefully August 21, 2019, born July 17, 1962 in Lansing, MI to Richard and Julia (Kuhn) Crawford. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1980. Doug proudly served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserves for several years. He then worked at Builders Square and Lowes. Surviving are his mother Julia; siblings, Tim (Paula), Tom (Teri), Cathy and Patty Crawford; nephew and godson, Daniel Crawford and niece Taylor Crawford; and beloved pet Dafney. The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Grand Ledge, MI, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the . A special thank you to the Fresenius Kidney Care Lansing West Clinic for their years of caring service; and to the Spectrum Butterworth Health Family for their caring, compassion and kindness throughout Doug's stay in Grand Rapids.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019