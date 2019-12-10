Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7000 W. Saginaw
Lansing, MI
Douglas Gilbert Kahl


1942 - 2019
Douglas Gilbert Kahl Obituary
Douglas Gilbert Kahl

Lansing - Douglas Gilbert Kahl, 77, passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2019. He was born November 10, 1942 to Gilbert A. and Arlene (Fox) Kahl in Lansing, MI. He was a graduate of Lansing St. Mary High School and lived his entire life in the Lansing area. He retired from General Motors after 30 years, and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kaye (in 2015); and an infant daughter, Sally Anne. He is survived by his son, Michael D. (Monica) Kahl; 2 grandchildren, Makenzie and Camden Kahl; and 4 brothers, Phil Kahl, William Kahl, Jeff Kahl, and Gary Kahl.

Memorial Service is 11:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7000 W. Saginaw, Lansing with Pastor Robert Allmann officiating. Visitation is 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Thursday at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
