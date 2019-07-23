|
Douglas H. Songer
Lansing - Douglas H. Songer, loving father and grandfather, born October 19, 1932, passed away July 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Doug was retired as a Lens Grinder of 50 years; a former member of the Lansing Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles, and enjoyed spending time with family and many years at Six Lakes.
He is survived by his children: Iola Belt of Louisville, KY, Cindy (Lloyd K.) Service of Grand Ledge, Douglas (Cindy) Songer Jr., Kim (Jim) Forrester of Charlotte, Brian (Lisa) Songer of Lansing and; 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; sister Helen Haskel, and was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris, daughter Terry Jenks, brothers Bob and Albert Songer, and sister Joyce Jones.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with interment to follow at Deepdale Memorial Gardens, Lansing. Visitation will be held Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa House, P.O. Box 13004, Lansing, MI 48901. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 23, 2019