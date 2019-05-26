|
Douglas Joe "Doug" Skaryd
Bannister - Douglas Joe "Doug" Skaryd age 76, of Bannister, MI, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie, MI, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with Mr. Thomas J. Bradley and Pastor David Kimball officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M., at the funeral home.
Doug was born in Bannister, MI on June 12, 1942, the son of Joe and Beulah (Bovee) Skaryd. He graduated from Ashley High School with the class of 1960. On June 9, 1962, Doug married Toni Jeanne Thayer at Bannister Methodist Church. They were married 56 years.
Doug was born and raised on the family farm in Bannister. He farmed that same property his entire life. Doug was also a foreman for Sealed Power in St. Johns and retired after 38 1/2 years.
Doug enjoyed woodworking and was very particular about his work, as he was about everything he did. He loved trees and watching the deer in his fields. Doug taught himself to play the guitar from Chet Atkins' book and only liked Chet Atkins' music. Doug made sure to drive around his property daily to check things out. He was environmentally conscious and very proud of his recycling habits. Doug also enjoyed his daily visits to Hofferbert Sales in Bannister to spend time with his nephew Bruce.
Doug is survived by his wife Toni, 3 children: Jami Skaryd of Mason, Jodi (Frank) Deming of Bannister, Joe (Tonya Gillespie) Skaryd of Bannister; 6 grandchildren: Frankie Douglas (Sheila) Deming, Tyler Joe Skaryd, Joey Douglas Skaryd, BreAnna Jeanne (Randy) Johnston, Devon Leslie Skaryd, and Renegade Louise Skaryd; 2 great granddaughters: Chandler Grace Deming and Quinley Mae Johnston; brother Jim (Joyce) Skaryd, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special "grandchildren": AdreAnna, Trent, and Becca Crumbaugh. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jacob Ryan Skaryd, and 2 sisters: Lilian Luckhardt and Shirley (Bruce) Hofferbert.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019