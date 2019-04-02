Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
Douglas Lowell Barnard Obituary
Douglas Lowell Barnard

Lansing/Houghton Lake - Passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in the comfort of his own home.

Douglas was born July 11, 1931 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Harvey and Maxine Barnard, one of five siblings. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia (Patsy) with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage before her passing. Also preceded in death by his sister Jean Marie Every, brother Richard "Dick" Barnard, son-in-law Thomas Shaver and brother-in-law Robert Ridenour He is survived by his five children Suzanne (Jeff Spagnuolo), Phillip, Ronald (Jerry Thomas), Douglas (Elizabeth), and Patricia; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and a large extended family including many dear friends.

He is also survived by his sister Carol Ridenour and brother Kenneth Barnard. He was a lifelong member of the Okemos Lodge No. 252 and was recently informed he was the oldest living Senior Past Worshipful Master. He retired from the Lansing Board of Water & Light as Superintendent, Electric System of Operations after 34 years.

Doug loved and cherished all four seasons and the times he spent in the woods hunting and socializing at deer camp. He had a passion for golf that was handed down to his children. He enjoyed playing cards and was at one time an avid bowler. Doug enjoyed watching both the MSU Spartans and the Detroit Tigers, doing most of these activities with his family, in-laws and lifelong friends. Many family gatherings included these special friends because they are "our family."

The family is being served by the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Avenue, East Lansing, MI with Pastor Matthew A. Smith from Bethlehem Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service between 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to the St. Jude Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 "In memory of Douglas Barnard."

On line condolences may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
